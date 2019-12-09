Melton brass band members celebrate winning top county award

Have your say

Members of The Melton Band are celebrating after they won a prestigious county award.

The brass band, which is based at the town’s Sage Cross Methodist Church, was named ‘best fourth section band’ at the Leicestershire Brass Bands Association annual competition at Loughborough.

The result caps a fine year for the band, which is sponsored by The Melton Building Society, following a second place finish in the Midlands Area Regional Championship in March and achieving ninth place out of 18 in the national finals in Cheltenham in September.

The Melton Band and its training band are giving a Christmas concert with the Ratcliffe Chorale at Sage Cross Church at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Admission is £6 and all are welcome.