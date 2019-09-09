All-star cast featuring former Coronation Street actor Steven Arnold lined up for Melton’s Christmas pantomime

It may only be September, however, panto bosses at Melton Theatre are already working hard towards their biggest pantomime to date.

This year Trio Entertainment will return to produce the fun-filled family favourite Jack and the Beanstalk starring Coronation Street and Dancing On Ice star Steven Arnold, best known for his role as Ashley Peacock in Coronation Street.

It was in 1996 that he made his debut in the soap and he remained there for the next 15 years. Out of all the memorable storylines he was given, the one Steven picks as his favourite is one of the first he did.

“Ashley was a comedy character when I first joined and I had never played a comedy role before,” said Steven.

“When Fred told Ashley he was his dad that was probably my favourite storyline as I could show another side to myself, the serious side.”

He is now really looking forward to going back to Melton Theatre after playing Dandini in Cinderella a few years ago and plays Fleshcreep, the giant’s henchman, in this year’s pantomime.

Joining Steven is pantomime regular Stuart Earp, who will be playing the role of Jack Trott. Also returning is Bessie McMillan, who has appeared in various pantomime productions over the years at Melton Theatre. Pantomime dame Harry Moore joins the cast in his first pantomime at Melton in the role as Dame Trott and completing the cast is the magical Josephine Sherlock as Fairy Beansprout.

Producer from Trio Entertainment Kevin Brown said: “Jack and the Beanstalk promises magic, music and laughter by the bucket load.

“We have got a fantastic family pantomime with a first-rate cast.

“This will be the sixth year we have produced the pantomime at Melton Theatre and we are thrilled to be returning after the huge success of last year’s Aladdin.”

Jack and the Beanstalk is kindly supported by Twinlakes Theme Park and The Eye radio station.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs from December 13-21 at Melton Theatre. For further information and to book tickets, go to www.meltontheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01664 851111.