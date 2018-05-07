Enter your team for fun Melton Lions quiz

Have your say

An annual quiz night which usually raises hundreds for good causes has been organised by the Melton Lions Club, and will take place next Friday (May 18).

The event will run in the concert room of the Royal British Legion, in Thorpe End.

Doors will open from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The event is priced at £7.50 per person and includes supper. Teams of up to six people can take part.

Proceeds from the evening will go towards the club’s local charity fund for Melton.

To book tickets or for more information call Tony Eaves on (01664) 565 544.

Last year’s Melton Lions quiz raised £960.50.