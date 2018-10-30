Enter a wreath in Melton church’s festive competition

Melton’s Catholic Church of St John’s, on Thorpe End, opens its doors as part of the Victorian Christmas Fayre for the first time next month.

The theme will be Light and Wreaths, and the church is running a competition to see who can make the best Christmas wreath, with prizes in four categories: under 11, age 11 to 16, adult and businesses.

All wreaths will be on display in the church for the three days of the festival, Friday, November 30 to Sunday, December 2.

“Anyone can make a wreath - and we are hoping lots of people do,” said Frances Levett, parish secretary.

“Children can do simple ones using a paper plate, businesses can make one to show their product or service; they can be knitted, knotted or made from coat hangers, clothes pegs, buttons or even marshmallows.”

It costs £1 to enter a wreath in the competition. They may be brought to St John’s Church between 11am and 1pm on the Saturday before the event, November 24.

For more information, or to arrange a different drop off time, call Frances on 07790 631635.

The parish is also decorating the church with lights, and invites all visitors to light a candle and say a prayer for someone they love this Christmas.

Priest Fr. Martin Hardy said: “Churches traditionally have a wreath with five candles on it throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas.

“The circular shape represents the unending love of God, the evergreen represents eternal life, and the candles represent Christ.”