Enter a dazzling Christmas tree in time for festival in Melton

It’s time to get in your loft or garage and rummage round to find your tree and all the trimmings and, more importantly, to decide on a theme for this year’s Christmas tree festival in St Mary’s Church, Melton, which will be held from Friday, November 30, to Tuesday, December 4.

You will have to hurry if you want to enter a tree because booking forms need to be returned by October 29.

Last year visitors came from all over the country, and some from other countries, to see the fantastic range of ideas on how to dress a Christmas tree.

Exhibits ranged from the traditionally decorated to those with striking, innovative themes. One tree which visitors came to see was that of Martin Copson, who had collected 120 baubles and ornaments from around the world for his entry.

Among the other trees was one from Melton Breast Cancer Support Group, which was decorated with pink ribbons and the names of fondly remembered relatives. Melton Mowbray Photographic Society bedecked their tree with photos from the 70 years the group has been running, and Leicestershire Police hung knitted policemen and women from the branches of theirs.

The Royal Air Force Association exhibited a wooden Spitfire with a Christmas tree forming the body of the plane and Melton Lions displayed images of the various charitable activities it organises. People of all ages took part including two-year-olds from the Oasis Family Centre with their ‘Twinkle Winkle Little Star’ tree.

Visitors to the festival couldn’t help but be charmed as they entered to see around 1,300 trees twinkling throughout the church. The whole of the town takes part in this popular tradition now, with trees provided by large and small businesses, charities and youth organisations.

Last year Queen Victoria, alias Rita Clews from Ilfracombe, Devon, paid her usual visit to the Christmas tree festival, which is now in its 16th year. Members of The Leicester Barbershop Harmony Chorus also popped in to give people a tune or two and members of the New St George Morris Dancers put on an amazing dance display.

It is hoped that all of the above will be able to return for the 2018 festival.

Another treat in store will be when the popular Hathern Brass Band play music for the Carols of Praise service amongst the Christmas trees, this year on Sunday, December 2.

The Christmas tree festival is five days of festive fun for all the family. For more information call Ian Neale on (01664) 565798 or email ianneale@talktalk.net

To download a booking form or glance at the festival programme visit http://www.melton.leicester.anglican.org