Enrol with Melton Division Guides

Melton Division Guides are inviting young people to join them, ahead of an exciting busy year.

They also wish to recruit leaders, assitant leaders and helpers in the town, Harby and Rearsby.

Brownies say The Promise at Long Clawson Village Hall as part of the Leicestershire Centenary Celebrations PHOTO: Supplied

Sue Mayhew, Melton Division Commissioner, said: “If people join it’s a good social activity, you make lots of new friends and learn new skills. It’s also good to add to a young persons CV, especially those looking at teaching.

“Anyone who wants to come along will be given support with training i.e. safe space, First Response, Guiding.”

Melton Division Guides have 268 girl members and 78 volunteers - Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers. They meet on a weekly basis in term time at various venues across the town, Asfordby, Harby, Long Clawson, Thrussington and Rearsby.

Girls experience many different opportunities including camping, pack holidays, sleep overs and days out. Some of the Guides also get selected to go on international trips.

Ice cream time for Brownies at Long Clawson Village Hall as part of the Leicestershire Centenary Celebrations PHOTO: Supplied

There is also an emphasis on community. Members waitress at Sage Cross Methodist Church, help Rotary raise money with Santa’s sleigh, support Melton Mencap with various activities and fundraise for Macmillan and other charities.

Those interested in joining or volunteering should call Sue on (01664) 851442 or log onto the Girlguiding UK website.