Enjoy a walk about in open gardens in Whissendine

Two beautiful but very different gardens at Whissendine are open next Sunday (May 27) for visitors to look round.
The Old Vicarage and Hayes House are available to view from 2-5pm.
The Old Vicarage has 2/3 acres with variety- terrace, topiary, gothic orangery, herbaceous borders, wisteria walk and more.
Hayes House maximises a small space with formal planting, providing a small courtyard for outdoor living plus an enclosed area with raised terrace and pergola. Homemade teas are available at St Andrew’s Church and admission to the gardens is £5, with children free.