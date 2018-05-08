Eighth Melton Artisan Cheese Fair was no mild affair

Melton’s eighth Artisan Cheese Fair was a red hot affair much like the Bank Holiday weekend weather.
Large crowds descended into the Livestock Market on Saturday and Sunday where they were greeted by 61 different cheesemakers (seven from Ireland) and around 120 exhibitors.
Matthew O’Callaghan from the Melton Food Partnership and organiser of the Artisan Cheese Fair said: “Numbers were about the same as last year, though on Sunday due to the sunshine, I think the attendance was slightly down because people decided to stay at home in the shade.
“There was a lively entertainment programme this year with the EAGA Gospel Choir singers who are currently on Britain’s Got Talent proving popular.
“A new thing this year was the practical workshops for visitors to try. Graduates from the School of Artisan Food hosted cheese making and the fascinating craft of butter making which children loved.
“The Artisan Cheese Fair continues to be a significant event on the UK food calendar and reinforces Melton’s claim as the rural capital of food.”