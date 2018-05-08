Eighth Melton Artisan Cheese Fair was no mild affair

Melton’s eighth Artisan Cheese Fair was a red hot affair much like the Bank Holiday weekend weather.

Large crowds descended into the Livestock Market on Saturday and Sunday where they were greeted by 61 different cheesemakers (seven from Ireland) and around 120 exhibitors.

Will Clarke and India Bosden with their Sparkenhoe cheeses from the Leicestershire Handmade Cheese Company PHOTO: Tim Williams

Matthew O’Callaghan from the Melton Food Partnership and organiser of the Artisan Cheese Fair said: “Numbers were about the same as last year, though on Sunday due to the sunshine, I think the attendance was slightly down because people decided to stay at home in the shade.

“There was a lively entertainment programme this year with the EAGA Gospel Choir singers who are currently on Britain’s Got Talent proving popular.

“A new thing this year was the practical workshops for visitors to try. Graduates from the School of Artisan Food hosted cheese making and the fascinating craft of butter making which children loved.

“The Artisan Cheese Fair continues to be a significant event on the UK food calendar and reinforces Melton’s claim as the rural capital of food.”

Crowds browse the food and drink stalls at the Melton Livestock Market venue PHOTO: Tim Williams

More samples to be tasted PHOTO: Tim Williams

Cheese on display in all shapes and sizes PHOTO: Tim Williams

Overall 2018 Cheese Awards champions Tim Jarvis and David Holton from Blackwoods Cheese Company PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Emmanuel Apostolic Gospel Academy Choir entertain the crowds PHOTO: Tim Williams

Five-year-old Fletcher Eyre makes his choice of Mayfield Swiss cheese PHOTO: Tim Williams