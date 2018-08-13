Eastwell Fete set to wow visitors with an array of family-friendly attractions

Have your say

Villagers will come together on Saturday for an annual summer fete celebrating its silver anniversary.

The 25th Eastwell Fete is set to be bigger and better than ever with plenty of family-friendly attractions lined up.

Eastwell Fete in the grounds of Eastwell Hall PHOTO: Tim Williams

The event takes place from 11am to 5pm in the grounds of Eastwell Hall and the adjoining mediaeval church and churchyard.

All day entertainment to feature includes a craft fair, children’s games, a climbing wall, craft demonstrations, dog show, ducks and chickens, exotic insects, a fire engine, jazz music by Graham Tranfield, Lulu the Shetland, meet the hawk, Melton and Belvoir Search Society, New Hope Sanctuary, a police car, pony rides, Punch and Judy, Oakley Foot Beagles, skittles, a street market, swingboats, vintage tractors and classic cars.

One of the highlights promises to be Mr Bones Sideshow at 4pm - sword swallower among other things.

Admission to this very traditional, relaxed and friendly English country fete costs £2.50 for an individual or £5 for a family. There will be free parking available, as well as a bar, barbecue, cream teas, sandwich bar and a sweet stall.

For more information or to book a stall call Sue Watford on 01949 861256 or email her at suewatford@aol.com

Eastwell Fete is organised by the PCC of St Michael and All Angels Church.