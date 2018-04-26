Dutch jazz quartet to headline at Upper Broughton and Wymondham

Have your say

Inventive and energetic musicians The Busquitos will headline at Upper Broughton Village Hall tomorrow and Wymondham Village Hall on Sunday.

Highly entertaining, this Dutch streetband play a very catchy mix of brilliant jazz music, dazzling and funny.

They can be known to play a serenade, organize a limbo, a line-dance or get the audience to sing along to one of their upbeat, happy swingin’ songs - for all ages.

The Busquitos will play songs by Jango Reinhart, Mills Brothers, Sonny Rollins, Erving Berlin, Europe to name a few.

The Busquitos will be on stage in Upper Broughton at 7.30pm. Adults are £12 and children 16 and under £5. To book call (01664) 823165.

The Busquitos will be on stage in Wymondham at 7.30pm. Doors open at 6.45pm and there will be a licensed bar and a raffle.

Tickets are £9.50 full price/£7.50 concessions if booked in advance (£11 or £9 on the door). For reservations call 01572 787247/07792 756511 or email tracky.cropper@btopenworld.com