Dress scary to this year’s Melton Halloween Bonfire and Fireworks Night

Ghosts, ghouls and things that go bump in the night will be gathering in Melton again on Halloween when the Town Estate launches its children’s fancy dress contest at the annual Halloween, Bonfire and Firework Night celebrations.

This year’s event, being held on Wednesday (31st) in Play Close, is promising to be a wonderful night of fireworks and fun with a “fang”tastic fancy dress competition to be judged at 7.15pm, just before the fireworks start.

Halloween fancy dressers watch the fireworks PHOTO: Tim Williams

First, second and third placed Halloween horrors will all receive prizes.

A spectacular bonfire - lit at 6.30pm - and firework display will be complemented by other traditional amusements and the addition of some tempting titbits such as bat burgers and hot mulled blood wine to tickle the taste buds.

Entry is £2 per person from 6pm. You really don’t have to be bats to attend!