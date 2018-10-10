Dress as Santa and sprint around the Vale of Belvoir in hospice’s festive fun run and walk

Have your say

Residents living in the Vale of Belvoir are being urged to join this year’s Dove Cottage Day Hospice Santa Fun Run and Walk ahead of the festive season.

Hundreds of people take part in the annual fundraiser to raise money for the hospice at Stathern.

This year the Duchess of Rutland will be starting off the event.

The action takes place on Sunday, December 2, and an early bird registration offer is now available to runners and walkers.

Participants will meet at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton, for an 11am start before setting off to weave their way around the picturesque grounds of Belvoir Castle.

Entrants have the option to navigate a 10, five or three kilometre route.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on the lead at all times. There will be a best dressed dog competition too.

More entertainment will include a snow blizzard, birds of prey and refreshments.

Last year 630 people donned Santa suits for the hospice, which raised in the region of £10,000.

Amanda George, fundraising administrator at Dove Cottage, said: “Take advantage of our early bird offer which lasts until October 31. It’s £10 for adults and children 13 and over, £4 for children 12 and under, and it’s free to children under three (no Santa suit available).

“Alternatively, registration from November 1 to November 30 is £12 for adults and children 13 and over, £5 for children 12 and under, and it’s free to children under three (no Santa suit available).”

Registration includes a free Santa suit and medal. A number, sponsor form and route map will be issued to participants.

The event is not timed and all entrants wishing to run will set off from the front.

To register, visit www.dovecottage.org, email amanda@dovecottage.org or call Amanda on 01949 860303.