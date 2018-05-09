Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s fete at Stathern jam-packed with fun

A care facility at Stathern is hosting its annual fete - its biggest fundraiser of the year - on Sunday (May 13).

Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s fete, which is being held from 11am to 3pm, will feature a family dog show and an open day by the Eastwell History Group.

The Eastwell History Group will be exhibiting the latest state of conservation of the ‘Lord Granby’ locomotive, a steam traction engine, silver art and artisan crafts, classic cars and finds by a local detectorist.

There will also be skittles, a jazz band, farm machinery from the Vale of Belvoir Machinery Group, a licensed bar and pork sandwiches.

The family dog show, organised by Judith Daws and assisted by Ruff Diamonds Dog Training Group, has 10 different classes including best puppy (up to 12 months), best veteran (eight plus), prettiest bitch, most handsome dog, child’s best friend, best biscuit catcher, waggiest tail, best trick, best rescue and best group of family dogs, two or more. It starts from 12noon (registration from 11am).

Exciting entertainment has been lined up in the shape of have a go Tri-Golf, Belvoir Archers have a go session, a performance by Stathern Primary School Choir from 11am, Melton Fire Service from 11am, New St George Morris Dancers from 11.30am, chorus singers from 12.15pm, a demonstration by the Defence Animal Centre from 1.15pm, heelwork to music and dog training with Crufts winners Caroline and Sunny from 1.45pm and a prize draw from 2.30pm.

Other attractions on the day will include a bouncy castle, slide and assault course, stalls, birds of prey, children’s games, face painting and refreshments including cream teas, ice cream, pizza and Pimm’s.

Entrance to the site is £5 per car. For more details or to book a stall call Amanda on 01949 860303.