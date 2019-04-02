Dogs Trust Loughborough is hoping canine lovers help their Wymeswold fun day be the best yet

It’s the biggest fundraiser in the doggie calendar and Dogs Trust Loughborough is encouraging residents in the Melton borough to join in the furry-fun and volunteer at its annual fun day on Sunday, July 28.

The event will take place at Turnpost Farm in Wymeswold, from 10.30am to 4pm, and will feature fun and games for all the family including the ever-popular frenetic dog show which has classes like best biscuit catcher, have-a-go agility, games for everyone, a raffle and tombola.

The rehoming centre is looking for volunteers to take on various roles such as setting up and staffing stalls, serving refreshments, selling raffle tickets, giving out prizes and of course, looking after two and four-legged friends to make sure everyone has a great day.

Hannah Graham, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Loughborough and organiser of the event, said: “Volunteers are extremely important to us as a charity and we couldn’t care for as many dogs as we do without their help throughout the year, and we need them to work alongside us at our fun day too.

“The day attracts thousands of visitors every year and last year we raised over £13,000 despite a torrential downpour in the middle of a heat wave!”

If you would like to enquire about volunteering, email hannah.graham@dogstrust.org.uk or go to the Dogs Trust website where you can apply online.