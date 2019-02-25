Do you recognise anyone from this Old Dalby School photo ahead of reunion event?

Do you recognise anyone from this Old Dalby School photo? The school was originally in the village hall until the current one was built in the 1960s.

As part of their Lottery funded Heritage Project, Old Dalby and Queensway Heritage Group are inviting former school pupils to come back to the village hall so they can get together to share photos and memories and have a free afternoon tea.

So if you know any stories about the old school and the people who went there, have any photos or just would like to know more about the building’s history pop along on Sunday between 2-4pm. For more details call Shanti on 07737 773380.