De Montfort University and Brooksby Melton College Alumnus to tread the boards in theatrical play about hidden secrets at Melton Theatre

Brand new Leicestershire-based theatre company, JWilliams Theatre Productions are set to go on stage at Melton Theatre with a new show written by their founder, Joshua Williams.

On the Surface, We Smile is an honest and gritty look at people, their secrets and how far we will go to keep those secrets hidden.

The show follows the story of Jackson and Lisa, two perfectly normal best friends, navigating through life – and their relationships inspire the stories told by the other characters in the show. An honest look into the lives of everyone involved threatens to destroy the quiet indifference of life and forces the audience to ask: ‘what are we really hiding behind a smile?’

Joshua Williams began writing the production in 2013 after becoming obsessed with the idea of secrets and ways in which to portray this to an audience through performance. He took stories from his own experiences, as well as from those around him to put together the storyline for the show.

On the Surface, We Smile has noticeable influences from Howard Barker and Samuel Beckett, two practitioners Joshua fell in love with while studying at De Montfort University, Leicester.

The show is directed by Joshua alongside Lee Samuels, a well-established director who has recently directed Jason Robert Brown’s Parade at the Curve Theatre, Leicester, for LAOS, and Lift at the newly refurbished Haymarket Theatre for CF Theatre Co.

Hannah Castledine provides the stunning choreography and the very talented cast has been pulled together throughout Leicestershire and the surrounding counties to feature Joshua Williams and Tilly Tilson as Jackson and Lisa, as well as Stephanie Lee of Stirling Murder and Tineke Fleet, amongst others.

Joshua Williams, the founder of JWilliams Theatre, said: “I am over the moon to see my vision coming together and to be working with such talented actors, actresses and professionals.

“I started the company to be able to create real theatre that means something to people, that moves them and that opens their eyes to the world around them. I hope you all enjoy the show and I cannot wait for you to see it.”

The show debuts at Melton Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 6 and 7. Doors open at 7.15pm and tickets are on sale now at www.meltontheatre.co.uk