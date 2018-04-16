Date announced for Melton Mayor’s Awards presentation

Mayor of Melton, councillor Tejpal Bains has announced the date he will be presenting his Awards of Merit, the Melton Borough Award and the Young Citizen Awards.

The awards, for deserving individuals and community groups, will be presented at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices, on Burton Street, during the meeting of full council on Wednesday, April 25, at 6pm.

The Mayor will host a formal afternoon tea reception for the winners of the awards, their guests and those who have nominated them before the meeting starts.

Councillor Bains said: “I am delighted by the huge number of nominations this year which demonstrates the invaluable work that goes on within our community by those who go out of their way to help others.

“I am thrilled to be presenting these awards as they provide me with the opportunity to express my gratitude on behalf of everyone in the town, and draw attention to these thoroughly deserving people and the work that they do.”