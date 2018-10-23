Dare to walk the dooms at Belvoir Castle’s Halloween fright night

Have your say

Daredevils can visit Belvoir Castle on Halloween for a fright night to remember.

You are invited to walk the dooms on spooky All Hallows Eve and see the castle in another light.

Children can also enjoy pumpkin carving in the chilling and seasonally decorated Old Kitchen, listen to eerie stories about the Witches of Belvoir and make creepy crafts.

End the evening with the children choosing a trick or treat.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/halloween-at-belvoir-castle-tickets-51071635637

For more information, visit www.belvoircastle.com