The Misiuda Academy of Dance will perform their ‘Once upon a time’ dance show at Melton Theatre on Saturday, February 3.

It will feature a colourful and entertaining mix of ballet, modern and tap from dancers aged three to adult. There will be a matinee at 1pm and an evening show at 6pm.

There will also be a raffle on the night, with proceeds in aid of Diabetes UK. Tickets are £14.50 adults and £13 concessions. They are available from the box office on (01664) 851111.