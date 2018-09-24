Crowds pour into 16th Melton Beer Festival

Have your say

Real ales and local gins were the toast of the day at the 16th successful annual Melton Beer Festival held in the town on Friday and Saturday.

Returning to the livestock market the event offered up something for everyone with 50 real ales, a key keg bar, two pilot beers from Round Corner Brewing, 20 perries and ciders, and for the first time 20 gins available to whet people’s pallets.

Chloe King and market manager Tim Webster with the variety of gins on offer PHOTO: Tim Williams

Music was very well-received with rock ‘n’ roll, acoustic and pop all making the grade with festival-goers.

The extremely strong line-up featured Marlow and Smith and The Atlantics on Friday evening and Govannen, CJ Hatt and The Hound Dogs on Saturday.

Around fourteen volunteers from Melton Mowbray Round Table helped run the bar across the two days and a variety of hot food choices were available.

Tim Webster, Melton Livestock Market manager, said: “We had another busy festival this year. It was great to see so many real ale drinkers enjoying themselves.

Govannen performing PHOTO: Tim Williams

“The new gin bar really took off and the music was good too.

“Thanks to all the sponsors and John Arthur for expertly sourcing the beer.”

Money from donated unused beer tokens will be counted and given to the local air ambulance charity.

Beer festival crowds PHOTO: Tim Williams

Bar manager Jamie Stenson samples some quality cider PHOTO: Tim Williams