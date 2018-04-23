County rally for young farmers in Melton and across Leicestershire and Rutland set to be action packed and fun

More than 1,000 young farmers, their families and friends from places including Melton are set to attend the Leicestershire and Rutland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (LFYFC) annual county rally on Saturday, May 12.

Held at The Grange, Barrow Upon Trent, by kind permission of the Atkins family, the rally will include more than 90 competitions ranging from churn rollin to sheep shearing.

Visitors will also be able to see the members’ static exhibits, including crafts, photography, cookery and floral arts , as well as stock judging, tractor handling and tug of war.

Rally committee chairman, Alistair Hughes, said: “The rally is one fun packed day full of competitions, teamwork and camaraderie. It’s a fantastic event for both competitor and spectator. A great day out for all the family.”

The event, which is the biggest day in the county’s YFC calendar, has once again been kindly sponsored by the Melton Mowbray Market.

Emma Lovegrove, LFYFC county organiser, said: “The rally is all about our members taking part, pulling together as a team and gaining new experience.

“The Melton Mowbray Market’s support will help this year’s rally to be bigger and better than ever. We are delighted to have them on board as our main sponsor.”

Gates open at 10am and entry is £5 per person.

For more information call (01664) 434532 or email emma@leicsyfc.org.uk

Led by young people, for young people, LFYFC provide anyone aged 10 to 26 with the opportunity to develop skills, work with their local community, travel abroad, have their voices heard on rural issues and enjoy a dynamic social life. Visit www.leicsyfc.org.uk