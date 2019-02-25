Contemporary Eastern European folk music from MUHA coming to Twyford

Another exciting music gig is taking place at Twyford in the village hall at the weekend.

MUHA, a chill-out Nottingham band that plays different kinds of instruments, take to the stage on Saturday.

MUHA with their newly recorded album Reka meaning River offers a new tradition in contemporary Eastern European music, influenced by the multicultural society in the UK, the band is a brilliant live act. Entertaining with their musicianship through a sound stemming from eastern roots and engaging audiences through a variety of languages and catchy grooves. Combining the melodic beauty of Eastern European folklore, North Indian Kathak rhythms, Cuban beats and original lyrics they mesmerise with a musical feast rooted in the Slavonic tradition but cultured from the world.

The group’s musicians come from different walks of life and each one of them combines their expertise to create a truly unique sound. The band formed in 2006 when singer/ songwriter Iryna Muha met guitarist Dmitry Fedotov. Together with Louise Clements on bass/kathak vocals and Nikki Mckenzie percussion, MUHA offers an enthralling fusion of Slavonic-rooted music enhanced with rhythms and global folklore narratives.

The gig starts at 7.30pm and their will be a bar serving alcohol.

Tickets £10, call (01664) 840774 to book.