Community welcome at new monthly church coffee mornings in Asfordby

A regular coffee morning is starting up on Saturday at All Saints Church, Asfordby.

The public are invited to attend this weekend and on the first Saturday of each month from 10am-12noon.

There will be refreshments of tea, juice, biscuits and fresh scones. Toys will also be available for children.

The church was built in stages during the 13th, 14th and 15th centuries; there are some exceptional stained glass windows inside and even three segments of a Saxon Cross which date back to the 10/11th century.

There is no entry charge but any donations will be in aid of church funds.