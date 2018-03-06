Community female choir to headline great musical evening in Melton

A spring serenade concert at St Mary’s Church, Melton, is being held to raise funds for building projects at St James’ Church, Burton Lazars, and in memory of Dr. Sandy Saunders, who died last year and was one of the last remaining members of the Guinea Pig Club.

The Cottesmore Military Wives Choir will perform on Saturday, at 7.30pm, with Sara Gibson, who plays the clarinet.

To buy tickets which are £9, contact the Samworth Centre on (01664) 562267 or Maggie Saunders on (01664) 500057. Tickets will be £10 on the door and include light refreshments.