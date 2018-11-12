Cluckin’ good event for Rotary in Scalford coming up at the weekend

Have your say

After the dissapointment of having to cancel their annual Scalford Olympecks Family Fun Day in the summer Melton Aurora Rotary Club are bouncing back with a new chicken racing event at the weekend.

On Saturday, at Scalford Village Hall, the group will be holding “Six Nations” races using trained chickens.

The action gets underway from 7.30pm and includes a welcome drink and hot supper for just £10.

There will be a Tote, bar, cash prizes and a raffle.

For tickets call (01664) 444520 or drop in at The Kings Arms in Scalford.

Rotarian Sue Herlihy said: “Our last arranged event had to be cancelled because a large tree crashed down on the village hall and damaged the roof.

“The roof has now been repaired and the village hall is open for use by the public. We are happy to be back with them.”

All proceeds from this event will be used to support charities in Melton and surrounding villages.