Cinderella Christmas pantomime cast ready for curtain up in Melton

Cinderella is coming to Melton Theatre this Christmas, as Trio Entertainment presents its fairytale family pantomime.

Follow the rags to riches tale where dreams come true with a special invitation to the ball. Cinderella asks Fairy Godmother to make all her dreams come true!

Steven Arnold as Dandini PHOTO: Supplied

Watch with amazement as her pumpkin is transformed into a beautiful coach in the most magical fairytale of them all.

This year’s star names include Steven Arnold, best known for playing Ashley Peacock in Coronation Street, who will be playing the role of Dandini, alongside Britain’s Got Talent finalist Stephen Hall as one of the Ugly Sisters.

They will be joined by Melton Theatre pantomime favourite Stuart Earp as Buttons. Also returning from last year’s smash hit, The Wizard Of Oz, will be Bessie McMillan as Cinderella and Gary Amos as one of The Ugly Sisters. With a great supporting cast including Olivia McLaughlin as Fairy Godmother and musical theatre star Sam Emmerson as Prince Charming.

To make this year’s pantomime extra special the cast will be joined by two real Shetland Ponies who will help Cinderella travel to the ball.

Performances start December 15 to December 21. Tickets are selling fast, but you can buy online at www.meltontheatre.co.uk or (01664) 851111.