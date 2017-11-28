Christmas Craft Fair at Melton Carnegie Museum

Have your say

Melton Carnegie Museum is holding a Christmas Craft Fair on Sunday.

In a warm and festive atmosphere there will be a variety of stalls guaranteed to delight with seasonal gifts, decorations and treats.

The whole museum will be brimming with unique handmade items including jewellery, ceramics, cushions, sweet treats, pickles, knitted winter warmers, artwork, books, candles, scrumptiously scented bath products and live spinning wheel demonstrations.

There will be perfect present ideas for family and friends as well as festive touches for the home.

The free craft fair will be open from 10am to 3pm.