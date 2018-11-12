Choose the perfect present for Christmas at Long Clawson Artisan Food and Gift Fayre

Stall bookings have been high for this year’s Long Clawson Artisan Food and Gift Fayre on Saturday.

There will be many popular returning vendors as well as some that are new. Organisers envisage a bigger and better variety of products on sale in the village hall than ever before.

Now in its 20th year, this annual event has continued to grow. Stalls will be set up in both the large and small halls this year, as well as having a refreshment area where visitors can enjoy a variety of soups and freshly made filled rolls over the lunchtime period. Hot beverages along with delicious homemade cakes and biscuits will be available from 10.30am to 4pm.

Artisan gifts on offer include wooden signs, plaques, turned objects and candle-holders, fabric and leather bags, patchwork boxes, quilts, cushions, knitted baby blankets and clothing, jewellery, Christmas decorations, cards and stationery.

Consumables on offer include a selection of cakes, pies, pastries and savouries, jams, pickles and honey, fresh meat and English cheeses, locally produced breads and stoneground flours, beers and wines, a variety of English gins, spirits and mixers, chocolates and Christmas hampers, homemade and hand decorated Christmas cakes.

A raffle (ticket only at the fayre), a tombola with a great selection of prizes and a bear hunt for children will also be available. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children (five-16). Proceeds in aid of the village hall and the church.