Choir that has hit the heights in New York to sing in Long Clawson

A pop choir is set to perform in concert at Long Clawson on Saturday.

Join Raised In Song on a journey celebrating a whole century of popular songs: from the 1910s to 2010. Hear them sing hits from Bing Crosby, Duke Ellington, Judy Garland, The Andrew Sisters, The Beach Boys, Gotye, Annie Lennox, Elvis Presley U2, Simon and Garfunkel, The Killers, Elbow and Katrina and The Waves.

The acapella singing group will be on stage at the village hall on Saturday, from 7.30pm.

Raised In Song have just come back from New York, where they sang in front of 3,000 people and were live-streamed across the world when they performed at Total Vocal at the Lincoln Center, under the direction of Deke Sharon.

Tickets are £10/£7. They can be purchased by calling 0115 981 0975. For more information visit www.raisedinsong.co.uk