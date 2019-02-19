Change of venue and date for Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club’s Art and Craft Fair

The Rotary Clubs of Bingham and Radcliffe and the Vale of Belvoir have changed the venue and date for their annual Art and Craft Fair this year.

The event will now be held at The Blue Diamond East Bridgford Home and Garden Centre on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, as opposed to Grange Hall, Radcliffe-on-Trent, in April.

A spokesperson for the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club said: “We are extremely grateful to the management for their support in letting us hold the event at this wonderful venue.

“It will again feature the junior school art competition which last year attracted 200 exhibits.

“Last year the event raised over £4,000 for the local air ambulance charity, and this year we are hoping to make it a bigger event and raise money for both the air ambulance and local first responder groups.”

The exhibition is open to artists from a wide area who would like to exhibit their work for sale. A fee of £10 is asked for exhibiting up to four works of art with 15 per cent commission on sales donated to charity. Crafters are also able to sell their homemade wares for a small fee.

If you would like to exhibit at the event or rent a craft stall email Lesley at llinthevale@gmail.com or call 07917 884111.