Cast set for 9 to 5: The Musical at Melton Theatre

The Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) will be back to all singing and dancing ways this February in 9 to 5: The Musical, a musical comedy with a guest appearance from the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton.

9 to 5: The Musical, is a high-energy stage production based on the movie of the same name and follows the story of three unlikely friends who learn that together, there is nothing they can’t do.

When Judy (Sarah Hancock) is forced to take her first ever job, after her husband left her for his secretary, she struggles to adjust to the male dominated working world. However, with the help of her new friends - struggling single mum Violet (Rachael Evans) and sweet, misunderstood country girl Doralee (Kate Feltz/Nina Morrison), Judy finds her feet and together, the three of them exact hilarious revenge on their sexist, egotistical boss, Franklin Hart (Andy Brown), and his neurotic assistant Roz (Vicky Brady).

With instrutction and choreography from Suzy Hand (Sister Act) and musical direction from Sandra Tebbutt (Oliver!) this outrageous, thought provoking musical is another TMMTC production not to be missed. As well as an original score penned by Dolly Parton, including the iconic title track, audiences can also look forward to a special appearance from Dolly herself, from her desk in Dollywood.

9 to 5 appears at Melton Theatre from February 28 to March 2. Tickets are £17 for adults and £15 for concessions. They can be purchased at www.meltontheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on (01664) 851 111.