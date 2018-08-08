Calling all Melton borough residents: Take on a tough fundraising challenge for Rainbows charity

Ever fancied taking on the Great Wall of China, or trekking across the Atlas Mountains in Morocco? Well Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People are offering a series of challenging events with the motivational incentive of doing so to raise cash for life-limited youngsters.

The hospice is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary and it inviting people from Melton and the borough to take up a challenge to help support the charity.

The facility, which cares for youngsters and their families across the East Midlands, has a packed programme of exciting events and activities to offer for the year ahead to help raise funds.

That includes anything from skydiving to cycling, mountain climbing to marathon running. There are also adventurous treks across Morocco and China for those with a taste for exotic and challenging experience overseas.

To find the perfect challenge to take on a special Challenge Event Information Evening is being held at Rainbows Hospice on Thursday, September 6.

Attending the evening will be Terry Crosby, director of Travel and Trek, the firm organising the Morocco and China treks.

He said: “These are amazing adventures that those who take part will always remember. And what better reason to take up such a challenge than a charity like Rainbows.”

The free, no-obligation evening will provide you with information on a range of challenges and an opportunity to hear from people who have completed them.

For more information visit www.rainbows.co.uk/events/challenge-information-evening or email nancy.lillington@rainbows.co.uk