Call for entries in the Belvoir Art Trail in May

The Belvoir Art Trail returns in May and is expected to be bigger and better than ever with more artists, makers and venues already interested or confirmed.

The event organisers are holding an open call for entries encouraging artists, artisans, crafters, makers, designers and potential venues to apply. To be eligible any work put forward for inclusion must be original and individual (i.e. not mass produced) and artists should live or work or be exhibiting at a venue within the Vale of Belvoir.

Venues can be in any form from gallery to cafe window, already exhibiting or aiming to do so for the first time. Pop up shops and open studios are also encouraged provided they are run by the applicant.

Application is free, although a £5 contribution per exhibition (single, group, venue) is encouraged to help with print costs for the trail catalogue.

Organiser Jane Millum said: “To apply email me via belvoirarttrail@gmail.com or contact Donna via www.facebook.com/belvoirarttrail

“We will then send you a form and some further information. Deadline for return of entry forms is February 17, again via email. There is no strict criteria for inclusion, we just want to celebrate the rich diversity of unique creative making that goes on in our beautiful part of the world.”

The Belvoir Art Trail is in its third year and runs from May 3 to 6.