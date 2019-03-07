Buy tickets for these upcoming gigs in Eastwell

More top musicians are set to play in Eastwell in the coming months.

Here’s who to look out for:

Mark Harrison PHOTO: Supplied

Mark Harrison Band (Saturday, March 16, 7.30pm) - Described as ‘quirky’, an artist who ‘makes you think afresh’, and approaching national treasure status, Mark Harrison is a totally original songwriter, a stunning guitarist, and a master storyteller.

Mark’s songs make you smile, think and move. He takes elements of roots music, including folk, blues and gospel, to create something new.

Gilmore and Roberts (Saturday, April 13, 7.30pm) - Gilmore and Roberts combine award-winning songwriting with astounding musicianship and their trademark harmonies to create a powerful wall of sound.

Nominated three times at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, Katriona Gilmore (fiddle, mandolin) and Jamie Roberts (guitar) have played some of the UK’s biggest acoustic festivals, toured with folk rock legends Fairport Convention and won countless accolades for their genre-spanning work. They will be debuting lots of new material from their latest album ‘A Problem Of Our Kind’.

Stevie Nimmo Trio (Saturday, May 4, 8pm) - Stevie Nimmo has been a well known and respected figure throughout the blues and roots world for over two decades. He has been nominated at the British Blues Awards for ‘Best Male Vocalist’, ‘Best Guitarist’ and ‘Best Songwriter’.

Stevie recently underwent an operation to repair his badly broken arm. Early indications are very positive so there will be no stopping his sublime guitar work. Tickets are disappearing rapidly.

More information and tickets available at www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or call John on 01949 869492/07890 118002.