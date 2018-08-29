Bruce opens up Melton’s first gin distillery

Bruce Midgley is hoping that Melton will be as synonymous with his gin as it is with pork pies and Stilton cheese.

He has recently launched the area’s first gin distillery and is already selling his product to high end retailers and bars.

Bottles of gin produced at the new Brentingby Gin distillery EMN-180827-165828001

Bruce ploughed much of the proceeds from his career working in the oil and gas industry into Brentingby Gin and early signs for the business are promising.

He said: “Mine is the only gin distillery in the area, and I will do everything I can to ensure it helps keep Melton as the rural capital of food and drink.”

Bruce has produced 150 bottles so far and has been promoting it in London in cocktail bars as well as working on deals with the likes of Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, and with local Melton outlets like The Harboro Hotel and The Juniper Tree.

“We have only just produced our first batch and we are starting on the second, but Brentingby Gin has already been highly rated by several industry writers and bloggers,” said Bruce.

Bruce Midgley in his new gin distillery at his Brentingby home EMN-180827-165839001

“I would say we are similar to a gin like Bombay Sapphire or Tanqueray 10.”

Bruce is originally from South Africa but has lived in the Melton area for nearly 20 years, turning out regularly for the town’s rugby club for many years.

He moved into gin production after yearning to wind down his hectic travel schedule for his former career and spend more time at home.

His knowledge of making gin has been developed with the help of renowned master distiller, Tom Nichol, and everything is made at his home in Brentingby.

His gin, which is classed as a London Dry Gin is sold in a striking copper-coloured bottle.

The aim eventually is to use local ingredients in everything he produces.

He realises he is dabbling in a crowded market, but is confident his will emerge as a good seller.

“There is no doubt that gin is flying off the shelves at the moment,” said Bruce.

“One of the drivers is that it is a healthy spirit. A gin and tonic has less calories than a vodka and coke, for example.”

He added: “Gin is very popular at the moment but when the bubble does burst I am confident my gin will stand the test of time and continue to be popular.”