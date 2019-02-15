Browse or buy wares at Melton Arts and Craft Fayre

A new event, the first of its kind, comes to Melton Mowbray Livestock Market next month.

The venue is hosting an Arts and Craft Fayre on Saturday, March 2 in the Exhibition Hall.

Annaleise Burrows, stalls, units and events manager for Melton Mowbray Market, said: “This event is free entry for all and will be running from 10am until 4pm.

“We have a wide range of market traders already booked in whom will be showcasing such items as handmade jewellery, candles, furniture, stationary, ornaments and homemade food produce.

“Our Arts & Craft Fayre will be held with our first Horse, Tack and Machinery Sale of 2019.”

For more information, visit www.meltonmowbraymarket.co.uk or call (01664) 562971. Customer entry can be found on Scalford Road and parking is available on Nottingham Road.