Brooksby Melton College to host Apprenticeships Open Event for students and employers

In celebration of National Apprenticeships Week, Brooksby Melton College (BMC) is opening the doors of its Rural Catering Centre for an Apprenticeship Open Event on Tuesday.

The event, which will be held from 12noon to 7pm, at the BMC Rural Catering Centre (Melton Mowbray Campus), aims to provide information and guidance for both potential students and employers who are keen to find out more about the many and varied benefits of apprenticeships and work-based learning.

Teaching staff will be available to talk about apprenticeships in a variety of sectors including Agriculture, Animal Care, Catering and Hospitality, Early Years, Construction and Joinery, Equine, Health and Social Care, Horticulture, Land-Based Engineering and Motor Vehicle Engineering. Representatives will also be available to discuss full-time courses, short courses and distance learning.

Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for students to earn while they learn, gain hands-on experience in the workplace and start a rewarding career in an industry that they are passionate about. For employers, hiring an apprentice could reduce costs whilst supporting growth, increasing productivity and introducing new skills to the workforce.

For more information about the BMC Apprenticeships Open Event, visit www.brooksbymelton.ac.uk/apprenticeship-open-event