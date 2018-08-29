British awards joy for Jimmy’s Smokehouse

Jimmy’s Smokehouse - which operates out of the family run pub The King’s Arms in Wing, Rutland, came up trumps at the inaugural British Charcuterie Awards held at BBC Countryfile Live.

James and Kate Goss entered five of Jimmy’s smokehouse charcuterie artisan products - to see how their products would fair up against some of this country’s 200-plus charcuterie producers from across the UK.

They put forward Smoked Pancetta, Rutland Rose Vealcetta (pancetta made with ethically sourced Rose Veal), Rutland Block Black Pudding, Pork Coppa and finally our Short Back Smoked Bacon - and picked up two award.

Kate said: “We received a Gold Award for the Short Back Smoked Bacon in Class 6 the Bacon Category and we also received a Bronze from our Smoked Pancetta in Class 1 Cured, air- dried and ready-to-eat whole muscle products.

“We are passionate about our products and food. James Goss (King’s Arms chef and partner in the business and owner and chef of Jimmy’s Smokehouse) learnt his skill through many years of hard work, both here in the UK, but for 10 plus years in the mountains of Switzerland and a further four plus years in Denmark. He has used these skills to develop the smokehouse and ensures a holistic approach to ensure every part of the animal is used and not wasted where possible. “James likes to create interesting and new flavours and textures with meats, fish and game that evolve over time and has been part of the Slow Food Movement since he started Jimmy’s Smokehouse 14 years ago alongside the Kings Arms. All the Smokehouse produce can be seen and eaten on the everyday menu and customers can purchase our wide range of charcuterie produce in our openings times at the King’s Arms.”