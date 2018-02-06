Book onto a course at Melton’s Tresillian House

Have your say

If you’re struggling to fill your time with something to do then Tresillian House may just have the solution.

The guest house on Dalby Road, Melton, is running three upcoming courses for people to try.

‘A Talk on Roses’ - February 21, 2-4pm. To book visit - www.tresillianhouse.com/a-talk-on-roses

Needle-felt Sculpture Workshop - March 18, 10am-4.30pm. To book visit - www.tresillianhouse.com/needlefelt-sculpture-workshop

Tea and Crochet - March 1,8,15,22 and 29, 7-8pm. To book visit - www.tresillianhouse.com/tea-and-crochet