Book early for musical date in Melton with local choir

Lovers of wonderful singing and organ playing are urged not to miss an entertaining fundraising concert in Melton.

The very popular Ratcliffe Chorale will again be performing at Sage Cross Methodist Church and Community Centre (rear of Morrisons) on Saturday, April 28, from 7.30pm.

The varied programme will include Faure’s Requiem. Admission charges (to include light refreshments) are £7 (children £3.50) for a pre-booked seat or £8 (children £4) on the door.

All proceeds are for Action for Children.