Belvoir Castle to host a Christmas Musical Extravaganza for all the family

Belvoir Castle is throwing open its doors next week to host a Christmas Musical Extravaganza that is sure to get the whole family excited about the festive season.

With a variety of music being played in the beautifully festooned rooms, the Old Kitchen will become a dedicated craft centre for children, Father Christmas and his little elf will make an appearance, along with the chance to enjoy seasonal food and drink, topped off with a rousing Christmas carol sing song.

The annual event will take place on Sunday, December 10, Monday 11 and Wednesday 13, from 4pm to 9pm.

Christmas trees, decorations and twinkling lights will provide the perfect backdrop for the various musicians.

This year musicians include the Persiflage Saxophone Ensemble, St Waltham’s bell ringers and - appealing to the younger members of the family - local singing sensation Tabitha Gervis, who appeared on ITV’s The Voice Kids earlier this year.

The castle will also welcome performances from Belvoir Dance Academy and Bingham’s School of Dance.

Visitors can wander from room to room enjoying the music whilst admiring the garlanded interiors and soaking up the atmosphere of Belvoir at Christmas.

Join the knowledgeable guides who will be dressed in traditional outfits whilst they entertain with their castle anecdotes and hundreds of years of history tales, as well as the story of how the Christmas traditions began at Belvoir.

Downstairs in the Old Kitchen, children will be encouraged to explore their creative side by making gorgeous gifts ready for the season of giving, such as baubles and sand Christmas tree models, as well as decorating gingerbread. Children will also want to visit winter wonderland where Father Christmas and his little elf will be waiting with a special gift.

The evening will end with everyone congregating in the Guard Room, perhaps the most impressive room in the castle, for a Christmas Carol sing song.

Ticket prices include a complimentary mince pie and festive drinks for adults or a brownie and a soft drink for younger members of the family.

Adults are £20, children £10 and a family ticket (two adults and two children) is £50.

For more information visit www.belvoircastle.com/christmas-musical-extravaganza/ or call Belvoir Castle on 01476 871001.