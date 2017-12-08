Search

Be serenaded and enjoy a good family day out at Melton Folk Trail Festival

Blues and Roots guitarist Chris Wortley PHOTO: Tim Williams
A plethora of folk musicians will be performing next Sunday (December 17), from 12noon to 6pm, as part of the first Melton Folk Trail Festival.

Performances will be held in the Market Place and across town centre venues throughout the day, including The Crown, The Half Moon, The White Lion, More Coffee Co, The Harboro Hotel, The Boat, Noels Arms, 54A King Street Coffee Shop, The Gas Tap, The Generous Briton, Black Swan and The Grapes.

Full details of the schedule and more information about artists can be found at https://www.meltonfolkandcraftfair.com/