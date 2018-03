Have your say

You could have a part in a powerful piece that combines theatre and worship, performed at St Mary’s Church, Melton, from 6pm on Palm Sunday (March 25).

The People’s Passion will bring the community together to re-create the events of Holy Week.

With a script by Riding Lights Theatre Company, this event is organised by Churches Together in Melton. Simply turn up on the day and join in - no acting experience needed.

For more information visit https://ridinglights.org/peoples-passion/