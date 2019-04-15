BBC’s Eating With My Ex wants Melton couples for new series

Producers of the Bafta-nominated BBC show, Eating with My Ex, are searching Melton for ex-couples to take part in the new series.

Eating with My Ex, reunites former couples over dinner to pick over the bones of their failed relationship. The show follows ex-couples as they meet over a meal to have a frank, honest conversation about their past relationship.

Some want an apology, some want a reunion, others just want closure!

The first series found huge success on BBC Three, iPlayer and across social platforms, racking up nearly 20 million views.

Fiona Campbell, controller at BBC Three, said: “Eating with My Ex has been on a great journey with BBC Three.

“It’s grown from a successful short-form format into a brilliant long-form proposition and we are very happy to bring it back for another series.

“We love how it deals with universal themes, through the eyes of a range of real people, with humour and emotion.”

The producers are looking for people from all walks of life who would like closure with a former partner, maybe to just clear the air or even get back together over a meal.

How to apply

Interested participants can apply for the new series by visiting:

http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/takepart/eating_with_my_ex

The show will be a co-production between FremantleMedia UK labels, Shotglass and Thames.