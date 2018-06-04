BBC East Midlands Today presenter Anne Davis hosting garden party for LOROS Hospice

BBC East Midlands Today presenter and LOROS patron Anne Davies, is hosting a summer garden party at Thorpe Satchville, on Sunday, June 17, to raise funds for LOROS Hospice.

The exclusive event promises to provide a perfect summer afternoon with Pimms on the lawn and a mouth-watering buffet, in the beautiful grounds of Markham House, home to Sir David and Lady Samworth.

The garden party is sponsored by Leicester-based Westerby Group that includes Westerby Investment Management and Westerby Trustee Services. Les McLintic, Westerby’s Group chairman, said: “Westerby are delighted to sponsor LOROS. We hope this year’s garden party raises a record amount for their work that touches the lives of so many local people facing a terminal illness. Their vital support and care makes such a difference to patients, families and carers.”

Tickets are priced at £35. Visit https://www.loros.co.uk/support-us/events/2018/06/17/sir-david-samworth-garden-party