BBC East Midlands Today presenter Anne Davis hosting garden party for LOROS Hospice

Steve Harvey, Westerby Group managing director, Laura Betts, fundraising manager at LOROS, partnership development lead, Magda Korytkowska, and Westerby Group chairman Les McLintic PHOTO: Supplied
BBC East Midlands Today presenter and LOROS patron Anne Davies, is hosting a summer garden party at Thorpe Satchville, on Sunday, June 17, to raise funds for LOROS Hospice.

The exclusive event promises to provide a perfect summer afternoon with Pimms on the lawn and a mouth-watering buffet, in the beautiful grounds of Markham House, home to Sir David and Lady Samworth.

The garden party is sponsored by Leicester-based Westerby Group that includes Westerby Investment Management and Westerby Trustee Services. Les McLintic, Westerby’s Group chairman, said: “Westerby are delighted to sponsor LOROS. We hope this year’s garden party raises a record amount for their work that touches the lives of so many local people facing a terminal illness. Their vital support and care makes such a difference to patients, families and carers.”

Tickets are priced at £35. Visit https://www.loros.co.uk/support-us/events/2018/06/17/sir-david-samworth-garden-party