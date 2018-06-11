Atomic 80s Melton charity gig headlined by Doctor and the Medics to include fancy dress, fun and frolics

Have your say

A charity gig that aims to raise money for the Teenager Cancer Trust is happening in Melton this month.

Atomic 80s, headlined by Doctor and the Medics, is being organised by Christopher Edwards, whose daughter Jessica has recently been given the cancer all-clear.

Doctor and the Medics bass player Jon Randle, who has been with the band for over 20 years lives in Melton.

The Market Tavern event, on Saturday, June 23, includes a disco, DJ set from “The Doctor,” fancy dress, fun and frolics.

Tickets for the gig at 7pm until midnight are £14 and available at www.atomic80s.com/tickets