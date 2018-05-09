Young Melton performers thrilled by top actor’s visit

Young members of Melton’s Performing Stars Academy were thrilled when a West End star dropped in to hold a two-hour workshop.

James Lomas taught 27 children aged nine to 15 a section of the dance he performed as star of the original Billy Elliott show.

James, who has also appeared in Dirty Dancing, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita and Starlight Express, is the youngest actor to receive an Olivier Award for best actor.

Dylan Hutchinson, an instructor with the academy, said: “James inspired them by talking about his experiences and showing them photos of him with all the biggest stars including Elton John.

“The workshop was two hours long but left the students all inspired and wanting more - we can’t wait to invite James back to run another amazing workshop.”