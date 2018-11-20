Wealth of wares offered at 20th Long Clawson Artisan Food and Gift Fayre

The 20th annual Long Clawson Food and Gift Fayre on Saturday was a wonderful showcase of the variety and ingenuity of local artisans.

Products for sale ranged between carefully created fabric crafts to complex wood carvings, quality wines to intricately decorated cakes.

Tim Brown displays all the local food and drink available at the Melton Cheeseboard PHOTO: Tim Williams

Over 35 stalls, each offering something different, included a good number of new stallholders alongside many regulars.

A couple of stallholders even chose to be outside to spread their wares more widely than the space in the two large halls would allow.

A raffle for some 50 plus prizes was drawn at the close of the fayre and the prizes (restaurant and other vouchers, rugby tickets, wines, etc) are being distributed to winners.

The many visitors who wanted to spend a longer time at the fayre availed themselves of the delicious homemade soups and cakes, all generously produced in kitchens within the village. The morning bacon butties also proved popular.

Stalls selling seasonal gifts and goodies pack the village hall PHOTO: Tim Williams

For the two registered charities who join together to organise the Long Clawson Artisan Food and Gift Fayre, St Remigius Church and Long Clawson Village Hall and Recreation Ground, the event raised almost £3,000, a welcome addition to funding.

The fayre’s committee members are grateful to the wider village community for their practical help and support, without which the standards reached could not be attained.