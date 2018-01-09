Vale of Belvoir Lions celebrate best-ever Santa Sleigh collection raising just under £6,800

Have your say

It was a record-breaking year for the Vale of Belvoir Lions’ newly refurbished Santa Sleigh.

Despite having to battle through snow, rain and strong winds, in temperatures that dropped to minus five, together the club raised £6,790.29 in 2017.

Through December Father Christmas visited Stathern, Harby, Langar, Barnstone, Granby, Sutton, Redmile, Barkestone-le-Vale, Plungar, Bingham, Bottesford, Aslockton, Whatton, Normanton, Orston, Elton, Easthorpe and Muston.

Vale of Belvoir Lions press relations officer, Vicky Yates, said: “These funds allow us to continue our support of Dove Cottage Day Hospice, Rainbows Hospice and other Lions’ charities throughout the Vale of Belvoir and surrounding communities.”

The Vale of Belvoir Lions also staged their annual duck race at Bottesford on Boxing Day.

Residents of the village participated by sending 700 yellow rubber ducks down the River Devon to race towards the finish line, just outside St Mary’s Church.

Patient spectators enjoyed performances of Morris men and clog dancers on the day and approximately £1,600 was raised for local charities.

Vicky added: “The Vale of Belvoir Lions would like to thank all of our helpers and supporters in our Christmas fundraising, and wish you a very happy new year.

“If you’re interested what the Lions do, search for Vale of Belvoir Lions on Facebook and follow what we’re up to this year on Twitter at @VOB_Lions.

“We look forward to you joining us.”