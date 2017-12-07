Trumpton ready to tour streets of Melton

Have your say

When Trumpton comes round, you know Christmas is almost here.

For the 39th year, firefighters are taking their fundraising fire engine around the streets of Melton to spread Christmas cheer.

Trumpton is fundraising at Tesco* tonight, before heading to Kings Road, Fleming Drive and Harvey Street on Monday.

Other dates/locations for Trumpton are:

Tuesday, (Dec 12) - Queensway and Hartopp Road.

Wednesday, (Dec 13) - Laycock Avenue, Redwood Avenue and Wymondham Way.

Thursday, (Dec 14) - Heather Crescent, Edendale Road and Swallowdale Road.

Friday, (Dec 15) - Dieppe Way, The Crescent and Tennyson Way.

Saturday, (Dec 16) - Town Centre*.

Sunday, (Dec 17) - Asfordby.

Monday, (Dec 18) - Morrisons*.

Tuesday, (Dec 19) - B&H Midland Services*, Baldocks Lane and Grange Drive.

Wednesday, (Dec 20) - Sainsbury’s*, Stirling Road, West Avenue and Welby Lane.

Thursday, (Dec 21) - Aldi*, Redbrook Crescent, Tamar Road and Valley Road.

Friday, (Dec 22) - Highfield Avenue and Horseguards Way.

Saturday, (Dec 23) - Town Centre*.

Static routes have been marked with a*, street routes start at 6pm.

This year Melton firefighters have set up a ‘go fund me’ page for donations to local charities. Visit - https://www.gofundme.com/trumpton-melton-christmas-appeal

For more information log on to Trumpton’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/TrumptonMeltonMowbray/?pnref=story